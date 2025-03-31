news

Police seek witnesses to Birsay collision

March 31, 2025 at 12:21 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which damaged a dry stone wall in Birsay.

Officers say the incident occurred on Friday, March 28, at the A967 close to the junction with Loons Road.

A silver pick-up was seen driving away, closely followed by a dark coloured car. Parts of a silver coloured bumper were found along with a wheel which police believe may have been thrown from the bed of the pick-up.

Police are appealing for any information and would be particularly keen to hear from the driver of the dark coloured vehicle which was seen following the pick-up.

