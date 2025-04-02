news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 2, 2025 at 3:19 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, the family behind Fernvalley Wildlife Centre say they are “tired of fighting” with Orkney Islands Council’s planning department, as the latest “obstacle” makes closure their only option.

Head keeper Gill Farrer has vowed that no animal will come to harm as the 80-or-so residents of Fernvalley now look set to lose their Rendall home.

The Orkney Youth Awards take centre stage in this month’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian, highlighting all the achievements that were celebrated at last Wednesday’s event.

More inside:

Clan walkers face the coals.

Council house mould caused toddlers’ coughing, says mum.

Charging cost for EVs to go up.

Orkney’s healthcare heroes celebrated.

‘Delinquent’ ravens causing ‘carnage.’

Distillery soirée for magazine launch.

Kirkwall BID set for day celebrating four-legged friends.

No plea to knitwear theft charges.

Development work to begin at site of Kirkwall ‘eyesore.’

KGS S3 netballers national champions.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...