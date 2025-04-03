Campaign to re-open Tomb of the Eagles moves a step closer

The mission to re-open a treasured archaeological site in South Ronaldsay has received a huge funding award from the Scottish Land Trust.

South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust has been awarded £357,705 towards the purchase of The Tomb of the Eagles Visitor Centre from The Scottish Land Fund (SLF).

Steve Sankey, chairman of the trust’s Tomb of the Eagles Development Group, was delighted with the award’s size and “innovative nature”.