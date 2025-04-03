Campaign to re-open Tomb of the Eagles moves a step closer
The mission to re-open a treasured archaeological site in South Ronaldsay has received a huge funding award from the Scottish Land Trust.
South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust has been awarded £357,705 towards the purchase of The Tomb of the Eagles Visitor Centre from The Scottish Land Fund (SLF).
Steve Sankey, chairman of the trust’s Tomb of the Eagles Development Group, was delighted with the award’s size and “innovative nature”.
“We believe it to be the first time that a Scottish community has tried to acquire an Ancient Monument in Guardianship, and we’re justifiably proud of that aspiration,” he said.
“This SLF award takes us a long way towards our goal of community acquisition, and although we’re not quite there yet, we’re optimistic that other award partners will shortly come together and enable us to buy and then re-open this world-famous site.”
An online crowdfunder campaign has already surpassed its £20,000 target, enhancing the ambition to re-open the visitor centre, including renovating the museum displays, shop and toilet facilities, and providing a snack and hot drinks service.
The internationally famous Neolithic chambered cairn at Isbister, known as the Tomb of the Eagles, occupies a spectacular clifftop location in the South Parish of South Ronaldsay.
The 5,000+ year-old burial tomb is currently in private ownership and for over 20 years it was a successful family-run, and family-friendly, visitor attraction comprising the chambered cairn, scenic walks, a Bronze Age burnt mound, and a visitor centre.
The Tomb provided employment opportunities for young people, and established itself as a much-loved and unique part of South Ronaldsay and Orkney’s tourism scene.
Of the Scottish Land Award, the Simison family, the current owners of the Tomb, added: “We’re delighted by this award by SLF, and the goal of community ownership, which we strongly support. It’s a fitting legacy for our parents, Ronnie and Morgan Simison, who dedicated a great deal of their lives and energy to this important heritage site in South Ronaldsay.”