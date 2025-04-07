featured news

Admissions spike puts The Balfour under pressure

April 7, 2025 at 3:25 pm

Seeking the “right care” in the “right place” will help relieve pressure on The Balfour, says NHS Orkney, amid an increase in hospital admissions.

All services are continuing to operate, including planned procedures, the health authority has confirmed. However, the community has been urged to access care in the most appropriate way in order to prevent unnecessary pressure.

Interim deputy director of nursing, Michelle Mackie, said: We’re asking the community to please seek support from the most appropriate place, please utilise NHS Inform, NHS 111 and speak to your GP practice.

“By accessing care in the right place, at the right time, we are all helping to ensure those who are most unwell can be seen appropriately.”

If you need medical attention, NHS Orkney advises:

Accessing reliable information and symptom control advice from NHS Inform online

at www.nhsinform.scot

at www.nhsinform.scot Visiting your local pharmacy for advice on conditions such as sore throats, earache,

urine infections etc.

urine infections etc. Contacting your GP practice

Calling NHS111 for medical attention outwith your GP’s operating hours

The health authority has warned that, if you attend the Emergency Department but do not require urgent care, you will face a longer wait or be redirected to a more appropriate service for your need.

If you are acutely unwell or require urgent medical attention please continue to call 999 or present to the Emergency Department.

NHS Orkney is grateful to the community for their help with discharge of friends and family from hospital. They would like to remind people that these should take place by lunchtime to allow capacity to admit others and to prevent delays in emergency care.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...