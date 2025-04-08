featured news

Closure ruled out but franchise future for Kirkwall Post Office

April 8, 2025 at 3:41 pm

Following confirmation that the Kirkwall Crown Post Office is to be franchised, Orkney and Shetland’s MP has called for “proper formal community engagement” over its future.

Alistair Carmichael said today (Tuesday, April 8) that the move “will be concerning to many” and that what matters most is that “all the services we need are retained.”

The Post Office announced that, subject to Government funding, the last 108 directly managed branches, which are operated by the organisation itself, will be franchised by the autumn.

The Post Office said this will involve “partnering with experienced postmasters and retail partners, including in your constituency, with none closing.”

In a ministerial statement this afternoon, Mr Carmichael said that if the franchised branch is to move from the current premises, there must be full community engagement to ensure that services are maintained.

The MP also warned that there was not sufficient trust in the Post Office to do this itself, following the failures of the Horizon IT scandal.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Carmichael said: “Where a Post Office branch, which is currently directly managed, is not to stay in its current premises will there be a proper formal community engagement to ensure that the community has some control over ensuring that what is provided in its place will be at least as good?

“Communities simply do not trust the Post Office to make that judgement for themselves.”

Responding for the government, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for services, small business and exports, Gareth Thomas MP said the he completely understood the point.

He added: “The Post Office suffers – for all the reasons that we know – from a significant lack of trust. I completely understand he would want to press the point that his community should be involved in discussions about their Post Office services going forward.

“As I said earlier I would expect the Post Office to engage with local stakeholders, including him as the local Member of Parliament, but if he is at any point concerned about those discussions he is welcome to get in contact with me and I will happily meet with him.”

After the exchange, Orkney and Shetland’s MP said: “Confirmation that the Crown Post Office in Kirkwall will be franchised will be concerning to many who use its facilities, though it is welcome that the Post Office have stated that the branch will not be closed.

“What matters most is that all the services we need are retained and that the branch remains accessible to all.

“Rebuilding confidence in the Post Office has to mean proper engagement with the local community – if that is not delivered then I shall certainly be taking it up with the minister.”

