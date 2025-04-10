featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 10, 2025 at 10:45 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

“If the government have any sense, or any sympathy for rural life, they’ll realise that having a thriving Post Office is really important.”

So said a Kirkwall business owner as news broke on Tuesday that the town’s Post Office is one of 108 branches to be offloaded and franchised in coming months.

Also in the newspaper this week is The Orcadian’s annual Homes and Gardens feature, full of all the information, advice and businesses you need to transform your house and green area — from minor improvement to full makeover.

More inside:

New lease of life for Stenness Garage.

Design tenders sought for ‘ambitious’ Sanday care initiative.

Over £3k for a week’s stay? Price hikes slammed by Island Games organisers.

Ambulance service actions branded ‘unforgivable.’

High-tech methods to hunt last stoats.

Anti-underage drinking campaigner honoured.

A ceilidh at Carnegie — Orcadian musicians take New York by storm.

Meet your 2025 Shopping Week Royals.

MSP calls for action over raven attacks.

For all that and much more, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

