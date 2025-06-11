  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
    • featured news

    In this week’s The Orcadian

    This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

    Pets on a plane are A-ok says Loganair — but it was a no-go for Romeo, a rabbit in desperate need of medical evacuation last week.

    A campaign by the beloved bunny’s owner — whose plea for a mercy flight was refused, as she battled to get her critically ill pet to vets in Kirkwall — has sparked an apparent change in the airline’s policy.

    Also in the newspaper this week, in the wake of a new documentary which has propelled the case of Michael Ross on to a national stage, a key witness has questioned why he was never called to the stand in defence of the former soldier at trial.

    More inside:

    • Success knock knocks at Holyrood for young Orkney jester.
    • Disappointment as primary drama support role axed.
    • ‘Magnificent’ response after minister’s fall.
    •  Calls for isles postal safeguards.
    • Land sales ‘scam’ condemned by MSP.
    • All set for showpark upgrade in East Mainland.
    • Crowd goes crazy for country jukebox.
    • Three-in-a-row JIC jubilation.

    For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.