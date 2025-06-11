featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

June 11, 2025 at 2:10 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Pets on a plane are A-ok says Loganair — but it was a no-go for Romeo, a rabbit in desperate need of medical evacuation last week.

A campaign by the beloved bunny’s owner — whose plea for a mercy flight was refused, as she battled to get her critically ill pet to vets in Kirkwall — has sparked an apparent change in the airline’s policy.

Also in the newspaper this week, in the wake of a new documentary which has propelled the case of Michael Ross on to a national stage, a key witness has questioned why he was never called to the stand in defence of the former soldier at trial.

More inside:

Success knock knocks at Holyrood for young Orkney jester.

Disappointment as primary drama support role axed.

‘Magnificent’ response after minister’s fall.

Calls for isles postal safeguards.

Land sales ‘scam’ condemned by MSP.

All set for showpark upgrade in East Mainland.

Crowd goes crazy for country jukebox.

Three-in-a-row JIC jubilation.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...