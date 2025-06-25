featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

June 25, 2025 at 3:20 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

The exiting chief executive of NHS Orkney believes she is leaving behind “foundations for a sustainable future”.

Laura Skaife-Knight told The Orcadian that Monday had been a day of “mixed emotions,” following the announcement of her departure. After two years in the role here, she is now set to take on the top job at NHS Grampian.

Also in the newspaper this week, 176 walkers take part in an epic fundraiser for Clan Cancer Support, bringing in over £40,000 for the charity.

More inside:

Midsummer magic at St Magnus Festival.

Fun for all the family at Finstown Gala.

Ribbon cut on nursery garden.

£20m Orkney Fund open for applications.

Council policy to tackle unacceptable online behaviour.

Orkney on display at Royal Highland Show.

Westray win at the North Isles Sports.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

