featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 9, 2025 at 4:36 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

The Orkney 2025 Island Games is finally upon us, and the county is buzzing with excitement for what is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

In this special edition of the newspaper, we have tried our best to harness the anticipation shared across competitors in all 12 sports, and the community at large.

Inside you will find a 24-page pull-out feature spotlighting each of the teams — who are travelling from as far away as the Falklands, and from as nearby as Shetland. It also includes key details of both sporting and non-sporting events throughout the games.

We also look back at the story of Orkney’s Island Games achievements so far, starting with the first event in the Isle of Man in 1985.

Also in The Orcadian this week:

Vanguard bell brought to surface.

New event to arise from bonfire’s ashes.

Online auctioneers re-list Orkney sites.

Gigs galore, as games fever rises.

New manager eyes wider community role for mart.

Contract awarded for new ferry design.

Sandwick and Holm book place in Parish Cup final.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...