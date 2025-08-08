In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a wonderful photo of a family which has recently welcomed its second set of twins.

Kirkwall couple Love Ginikachukwu Ifeanyi and Malachy Ifeanyi Apeh have spent the past eight weeks getting to know Ifunanyachukwu Valerie and Ifechuckwu Vanessa, who were born three minutes apart at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on June 3, weighing 3lb 1oz and 3lb 2oz.

The newspaper also features ten pages of show coverage from Sanday and East Mainland, and this month’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian.

More inside:

Assessment of Island Games ‘well under way’

Fire service staffing fears

Court hears who man’s careless driving cause 82-year-old’s death

Riding the Marches standard-bearer follows in mum’s footsteps

Crowds flock to sun-soaked Classic Motor Show

Golf course centenary marked in Stromness

‘Very fresh wind’ hits 100th anniversary Westray Regatta

Abattoir plans on the move for rare sheep

Set for Parish Cup showdown

