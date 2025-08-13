In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

August 13, 2025 at 4:39 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Tragedy struck again in Sanday on Sunday, as 23 pilot whales were found dead on the shore — 13 months from a stranding of 77.

We may never know what caused this pod to beach themselves, but theories abound this week.

Also in the newspaper, we round off our show week coverage with a 24-page pull-out of results and photographs.

More inside:

Full buses leaving locals behind?

Scapa Flow legal protection to safeguard wartime wrecks.

Knitting a new chapter at Costie’s.

Wi-fi providers ‘unprepared’ for cable damage.

Papa Fun Weekend frolics.

£20k sponsorship for Tomb of the Eagles.

Sales and health checks at the mart.

Parish Cup remains in Holm.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

