In this week’s The Orcadian

On the front page this week, we have an exclusive story after police attended an incident in Stromness on Tuesday, which saw an East Kilbride businessman travel to Orkney to attempt to recover an unpaid five-figure sum from The Stromness Hotel.
Glenn Dickson, the managing director of UK Structural Systems claims he has been “ghosted” in his attempts to settle a £28,500 bill for new fire escapes at the hotel.
The hotel’s owner, Na’im Payman alleges that the contractor failed to agree to the terms of the contract.
Other stories in this week’s newspaper are:
- Aberdeen medical appointments set to move to video software
- Investigating a 5,000-year-old pottery puzzle
- Almost 40 hours lost to flu jab “no shows”
- Families ‘getting by’ — cost of living crisis laid bare
- Stricken dive boat was not certified
- Storm Amy makes her presence felt
- The latest crop of new P1s are featured
- Antarctic adventure beckons for Holm woman
- Focus on Business — Local property agent dedicated to finding you your dream home
- Plans revealed for new home for Longhope Lifeboat Museum
- Generous Westray farmer sells prize steer for Parkinson’s
- WIN — Enter our competition to win a wood-burning stove worth £1,300
- A 12-page feature containing all the companies and tips you need to improve your home
- Scottish Cup set to visit Orkney’s dandy Don contingent
