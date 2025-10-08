featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

October 8, 2025 at 6:23 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page this week, we have an exclusive story after police attended an incident in Stromness on Tuesday, which saw an East Kilbride businessman travel to Orkney to attempt to recover an unpaid five-figure sum from The Stromness Hotel.

Glenn Dickson, the managing director of UK Structural Systems claims he has been “ghosted” in his attempts to settle a £28,500 bill for new fire escapes at the hotel.

The hotel’s owner, Na’im Payman alleges that the contractor failed to agree to the terms of the contract.

Other stories in this week’s newspaper are:

Aberdeen medical appointments set to move to video software

Investigating a 5,000-year-old pottery puzzle

Almost 40 hours lost to flu jab “no shows”

Families ‘getting by’ — cost of living crisis laid bare

Stricken dive boat was not certified

Storm Amy makes her presence felt

The latest crop of new P1s are featured

Antarctic adventure beckons for Holm woman

Focus on Business — Local property agent dedicated to finding you your dream home

Plans revealed for new home for Longhope Lifeboat Museum

Generous Westray farmer sells prize steer for Parkinson’s

WIN — Enter our competition to win a wood-burning stove worth £1,300

A 12-page feature containing all the companies and tips you need to improve your home

Scottish Cup set to visit Orkney’s dandy Don contingent

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.

