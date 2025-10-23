featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

October 23, 2025 at 4:57 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

An Orcadian whose teenage journey with cancer inspired Orkney to dig deep for charity has spoken candidly to the newspaper this week, after suffering a sixth relapse.

Emily Findlay’s diagnosis of neuroblastoma at 14 spurred on numerous fundraising campaigns in her name, raising tens of thousands of pounds for charities including CLAN Cancer Support and the ARCHIE Foundation.

Also on the front page this week, as The Orcadian displays a pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two friends have shared their experience with the disease — and how they have braved a shave for charity.

More inside:

Garden Square — eight page feature marking town centre transformation.

OIC secures £62m windfarm loan.

Fabulous new facility for Rousay opens.

Average house cost skyrockets.

Diver death ‘could have been avoided.’

Fresh calls for action over scallop dredging.

Hools and Howequoy cattle dispersed.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...