In this week’s The Orcadian

November 5, 2025 at 3:37 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we tell the story of two Orkney mums who spent months away from home as their premature babies fought to survive.

Sophie Mackay and Cheryl Harcus, who each have a bouncing baby boy, are hoping a new fundraising and support group will help others in their position.

In The Peedie Orcadian this month, we ask young folk what makes Orkney such a special place to live, and hear about what the army cadets have been doing in their latest round of training.

More inside:

Smiles in Stenness for playpark opening.

Tweed attire for harbours staff costs £1k.

‘Lucky dip’ farming fund anger.

Man jailed for airport bomb threat.

Jane Glue launches striking memoir.

‘Fantastic response’ to housing bond offer.

Muddy Madness aids Peedie Retreat.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.

