In this week’s The Orcadian

On the front page, a member of Michael Ross’s defence team has said he still believes the soldier was wrongly convicted — despite telling a TV audience that he is convinced of his guilt.
George Thomson claimed, in a new BBC documentary airing this week, that a mystery witness he tracked down is the reason why he believes Ross is guilty of the 1994 murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood.
The Man in the Mask: An Orkney Murder features recordings of the 47-year-old convicted murdered, reiterating his claims of innocence.
Elsewhere, SSEN has confirmed that Orkney was plunged into darkness last week as a result of a fault at a Caithness windfarm.
Also in the news this week, members of a travelling community have claimed in Kirkwall Sheriff Court that the abuse they suffered in Orkney was among the worst they had experienced.
- Former hostel to come down.
- First acts of 2026 folk festival line-up announced.
- Pier upgrades approved by OIC.
- Macmillan TV donation clicks all the buttons.
- Presidential award for badminton maestro.
- All set for Christmas Prime Stock Show and Sale.
