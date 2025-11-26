featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 26, 2025 at 3:15 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a member of Michael Ross’s defence team has said he still believes the soldier was wrongly convicted — despite telling a TV audience that he is convinced of his guilt.

George Thomson claimed, in a new BBC documentary airing this week, that a mystery witness he tracked down is the reason why he believes Ross is guilty of the 1994 murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood.

The Man in the Mask: An Orkney Murder features recordings of the 47-year-old convicted murdered, reiterating his claims of innocence.

Elsewhere, SSEN has confirmed that Orkney was plunged into darkness last week as a result of a fault at a Caithness windfarm.

Also in the news this week, members of a travelling community have claimed in Kirkwall Sheriff Court that the abuse they suffered in Orkney was among the worst they had experienced.

More inside:

Former hostel to come down.

First acts of 2026 folk festival line-up announced.

Pier upgrades approved by OIC.

Macmillan TV donation clicks all the buttons.

Presidential award for badminton maestro.

All set for Christmas Prime Stock Show and Sale.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.

