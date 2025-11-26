  • Kirkwall
    In this week’s The Orcadian

    This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

    On the front page, a member of Michael Ross’s defence team has said he still believes the soldier was wrongly convicted — despite telling a TV audience that he is convinced of his guilt.

    George Thomson claimed, in a new BBC documentary airing this week, that a mystery witness he tracked down is the reason why he believes Ross is guilty of the 1994 murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood.

    The Man in the Mask: An Orkney Murder features recordings of the 47-year-old convicted murdered, reiterating his claims of innocence.

    Elsewhere, SSEN has confirmed that Orkney was plunged into darkness last week as a result of a fault at a Caithness windfarm.

    Also in the news this week, members of a travelling community have claimed in Kirkwall Sheriff Court that the abuse they suffered in Orkney was among the worst they had experienced.

    More inside:

    • Former hostel to come down.
    • First acts of 2026 folk festival line-up announced.
    • Pier upgrades approved by OIC.
    • Macmillan TV donation clicks all the buttons.
    • Presidential award for badminton maestro.
    • All set for Christmas Prime Stock Show and Sale.

    For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.