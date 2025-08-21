featured news

Is 20mph plenty? OIC seeks final views on speed restrictions

August 21, 2025 at 2:52 pm

Is making the most of Kirkwall a 20mph zone “excessive” or will it keep us all much safer?

Opinion appears divided as Orkney Islands Council (OIC) launches a consultation on the move.

The local authority is pressing ahead with proposals — despite a public engagement exercise decisively rejecting the move last year.

The new traffic orders would see speeds in built-up areas across Orkney limited to 20mph.

Read the full story, including views from the public, on the front page of this week’s The Orcadian.

Take part in the consultation by visiting the following links.

Villages

Kirkwall

Stromness

Got an opinion to share? Write a letter to our postbag by emailing postbag@orcadian.co.uk

