Kirkwall car park assault prompts police appeal

March 11, 2024 at 11:14 am

Police are seeking for information following the assault of a 20-year-old man, on Saturday morning, March 9, in Kirkwall.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 11am within a car park on Albert Street.

The suspect is described as being a young male, 5ft 1 and skinny, with black short hair, wearing a black jacket and grey hoodie.

Constable Ryan Williamson said: “This attack took place in a public place, in the middle of the day, and we are asking anyone who witnessed anything to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1793 of March 9, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

