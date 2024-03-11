featured news

OIC confirms tax freeze

March 11, 2024 at 3:23 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed a freeze on council tax, this Monday, after being promised additional funding by the Scottish Government.

Up until February 27, the council had been set to increase council tax by ten per cent in the coming financial year. This would see the bill for Band D properties, for example, increased to £1,506.13 annually, taking an estimated £1.2million into the OIC coffers.

However, a last-minute offer of additional funding from the government prompted councillors to agree a freeze — subject to £1.1million of extra cash being confirmed.

Last week, it was reported that the Scottish Government had conditionally greenlit the funding. This Monday, a general meeting of the council rubber-stamped the freeze.

