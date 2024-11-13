news

Kirkwall Post Office under threat of closure

November 13, 2024 at 12:45 pm

The Kirkwall Post Office could be under threat of closure after the Post Office revealed plans to offload 115 branches.

There are 11,500 Post Offices across the UK, including 115 Crown Post Offices run directly by the organisation.

As part of a strategic review, the Post Office is now looking to offload these Crown Post Offices — including the branch on Junction Road in Kirkwall.

The affected branches could be taken on by retail partners, postmasters or closed.

The move has been condemned by Highlands and Islands MSP, Jamie Halcro Johnston, who said that too many local services were being lost to “perceived efficiency benefits of centralisation”.

