news

Orkney in 100 Objects No.7

November 12, 2024 at 4:45 pm

In this Thursday’s edition of The Orcadian, we continue our feature, in partnership with Orkney Museums, Orkney in 100 Objects.

The staff at Orkney Museums retell our islands history by examining the objects in their extensive collection.

Ranging from the mundane to the spectacular, the domestic to the industrial, these objects will offer a unique insight into the lives of those who have called Orkney home.

This week we examine the egg industry that thrived on our islands and help found many of our counties best known farms…

Share this:

Tweet

