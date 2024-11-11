featured news

Orcadian politician embroiled in ‘chauffeur scandal’ claims

November 11, 2024 at 4:30 pm

An Orcadian politician has been accused by his opponents of “using taxpayers money” to attend a football match.

Health secretary Neil Gray faces allegations that he was chauffeured to Hampden Park for matches featuring the team he supports, Aberdeen.

The Scottish Conservatives have demanded a Holyrood statement from Mr Gray, who originally hails from Burray. Their deputy leader, Rachael Hamilton, has compared the situation to the “Michael Matheson affair” in which a minister racked up a five-figure bill for internet data on his parliamentary iPad.

Branding this a “chauffeur scandal”, Ms Hamilton has said the health secretary should be “using taxpayers’ money to reduced NHS waiting lists, not cut the cost of following his football team.”

The Scottish Conservatives have shared further claims that SNP politicians used ministerial cars to attend sports games, including rural secretary Mairi Gougeon, community safety minister Siobhian Brown and employment minister Tom Arthur.

The Orcadian has approached the Scottish Government for response.

Share this:

Tweet

