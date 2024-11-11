featured news

Eday man charged with attempted murder

November 11, 2024 at 4:04 pm

A 62-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, after a disturbance in Eday on Friday night.

Michael Tchaikovsky made no plea when he appeared from custody, today, at Inverness Sheriff Court via Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

Tchaikovsky is facing seven charges, including assault to injury and attempted murder; communicating indecently; behaving in a threatening or abusive manner; carrying an offensive weapon; and resisting, obstructing or hindering a member of the police service.

The case was committed this Monday for further examination. Tchaikovsky was remanded in custody, and is due to appear in court again within eight days.

