Orkney pauses to remember on Remembrance Sunday

November 10, 2024 at 7:31 pm

Orcadian lives lost in conflict were remembered today on Remembrance Sunday.

Orkney paused to honour the dead and pay their respects at war memorials throughout the county today.

The largest parade took place between the Kirkwall branch of the Royal British Legion and St Magnus Cathedral.

Numerous wreaths were laid at the Kirkwall and St Ola War Memorial and a silence observed, before those in attendance moved inside the cathedral for the Remembrance Sunday service.

Send in your photographs from the service in your area and we will include it in our Remembrance spread in The Orcadian.

All you need to do is send your photograph(s) to newsroom@orcadian.co.uk no later than 10am on Tuesday.

Please include a short caption detailing where the service took place, what the photo shows and any names of people included.

