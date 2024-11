featured news

Man charged with assault in Eday

November 10, 2024 at 4:14 pm

A 62-year-old man has been charged, after serious assault was reported in Eday.

A 46-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident on Friday night. Emergency services were called to the scene near Venness Road at around 8pm.

Police confirmed this Sunday that the man will appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court tomorrow, November 11.

