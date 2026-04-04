Kirkwall set for a Spring Fling

Whatever the weather, the town centre will be bustling today for Kirkwall BID’s Spring Fling.

A host of events and activities, including face painting, storytelling, and busking will celebrate springtime.

Shops will be offering a variety of discounts and special offers throughout the day and there is a chance to get even more spending money by collecting stamps on a one-day-only Kirkwall BID “shop to win” card.

Kirkwall BID’s easter egg hunt starts today too! Pick up your forms from The Orcadian Bookshop or Orkney Library & Archive.

Find out more about what is going on around town on the Kirkwall BID Facebook page or by taking a stroll doon the street.