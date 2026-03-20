Kirkwall set for Doggy Day Out

Saturday looks to be a day for a walk doon the street with your canine best-friend, as Kirkwall BID’s Doggy Day Out returns.

The event, aimed at promoting town centre businesses, looks set to be even bigger, better and barkier than last year.

Saturday will see dog-friendly businesses fling open their doors with a few extra treats on offer for furry customers.

There are also prizes to be won in a dog show on the Kirk Green, and an agility competition at Restart Orkney.

“Kirkwall BID is delighted to be kicking off this year’s event-calendar in style,” said the organisation’s manager, Kirsty Talbot.

“A firm favourite last year, the Doggy Day out is back with some exciting changes.

“Come and watch the chaos of the fun Dog Show or see what our event-partner Restart has done to make an agility course from items saved from landfill, but above all come and enjoy Kirkwall and spend locally!” If you have a prized-pup in your life, you’re encouraged to get down to the shops with them in tow.

For those entering the dog show, which will be hosted and compèred by Liam McArthur and Marcus Cordock, entries open at 11am, ahead of the contest at noon.

Categories include:

Waggiest tail

Best trick

Biggest smile

Peedie and pretty

Big & beautiful

Best in show

The agility show at Restart Orkney will

run between 10am and 4pm.

Doggie freebies including poop bags, treats, and balloons for kids will be available throughout the day from the Kirkwall BID tent on the Kirk Green.