featured news

Lockable gates plan emerges for the second Churchill Barrier

October 8, 2024 at 6:27 pm

New plans have emerged that could see a gate close off one of the Churchill Barriers during bad weather.

According to a document that has been sent to South Ronaldsay and Burray Community Council, Police Scotland is “no longer able to provide staffed closures” at the causeways.

Instead, work is now under way to procure gates at each end of barrier two with the hope being that these will be in place by December.

The installation of CCTV to improve the monitoring of sea conditions is also being considered, as is “improved warning signage” though these are dependent on funding being sourced.

Read more in The Orcadian this week.

Share this:

Tweet

