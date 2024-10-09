OIC secures £3m ferry funding from Scottish Government

Orkney Islands Council has secured £3 million Scottish Government funding for plans to replace its internal ferry fleet.

The funding will help the local authority develop a planned pilot for two electric ferries and its business case for a replacement internal ferry fleet.

The council plans to introduce eight new vessels to link communities and boost tourism.

This includes three large ferries to serve Westray, Stronsay, Sanday and Eday with plans being drawn up for all of Orkney’s air and ferry-linked island communities.

Orkney Islands Council Leader Heather Woodbridge has welcomed the funding and has said the engagement with the Scottish Government has been “extremely constructive”.

Read more in The Orcadian this week.