Brothers mark 80 years of welcoming ‘world’s shortest flight’

October 9, 2024 at 4:07 pm

Two brothers whose dedication to their island community has seen them chalk up a combined 80 years serving at Papa Westray airfield — home to the world’s shortest flight — have had their achievement recognised.

Bobby and David Rendall were each presented with free return flights for two, from Papay to anywhere on the Loganair network courtesy of the airline, along with a commemorative engraved plaque from colleagues in Orkney Islands Council’s transport service.

Bobby and David began their duties at the airfield at the same time at the end of October 1984 — Bobby as airfield coordinator and David, the younger by six years, as airfield attendant.

The brothers were presented with gifts on behalf of Orkney Islands Council and Loganair at a ceremony at Papa Westray airfield on Tuesday.

