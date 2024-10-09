news

In this week's The Orcadian

October 9, 2024 at 4:59 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is news that the Scottish Government will be contributing £3 million towards preliminary work which could see our ageing internal ferry fleet replaced.

We also report on plans to install lockable gates at the second Churchill Barrier, to close the causeway during bad weather.

This week, in a special four-page feature, The Orcadian is marking World Mental Health Day to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health in our community.

Also in the newspaper is our Home Improvement advertising feature, showcasing some of the high quality services on offer from local businesses.

More inside:

Savouring sweet taste of success at food and drink awards night.

Construction site manager wins top industry accolade.

Businesswoman receives honour at Women’s Enterprise Awards.

Stromness Hotel owner responds as more claims from guests.

Opportunities showcased at busy careers fair.

Nordic Nights music festival brings traditional Scandinavian and Scottish tunes to Orkney.

Orktoberfest promises warm welcome to winter in Stromness.

Orkney Crab shop shuts, as processing business stays strong.

Women’s football takes centre stage as Northern Isles go head-to-head.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

