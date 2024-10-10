news

Road closure on A966 following accident

October 10, 2024 at 8:19 am

*UPDATE* It is understood the road has been reopened and is passable with care.

A road closure is in place following an accident on the A966, between Swannay Brewery and Costa, this Thursday morning.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the A966 from Hundland Road to Whitemire Road (between Swannay Brewery and Costa), where a vehicle has crashed and causing a blockage on the road.

”We have implemented road closures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all other road users and to have the vehicle safely removed from the road.”

No further details are available at this time.

