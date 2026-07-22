Making strides for the Archie Foundation in this week’s The Orcadian

An Orphir couple are to make massive strides for a charity supporting sick children, after their little boy’s stay at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Ian Slater and Kerry Omand will walk the coastline of South Ronaldsay this Sunday, in aid of the Archie Foundation, which provided the family with comfort and support during a very difficult time.

Also in this week’s The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, we ask if Orkney Islands Council’s longstanding independence from party politics could become a thing of the past?

Reform UK plans to contest as many wards as possible in next May’s council election. For one outgoing councillor, seeing party politics enter the council chamber would be “a very retrograde thing for Orkney.”

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