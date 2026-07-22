Making strides for the Archie Foundation in this week’s The Orcadian
An Orphir couple are to make massive strides for a charity supporting sick children, after their little boy’s stay at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.
Ian Slater and Kerry Omand will walk the coastline of South Ronaldsay this Sunday, in aid of the Archie Foundation, which provided the family with comfort and support during a very difficult time.
Also in this week’s The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, we ask if Orkney Islands Council’s longstanding independence from party politics could become a thing of the past?
Reform UK plans to contest as many wards as possible in next May’s council election. For one outgoing councillor, seeing party politics enter the council chamber would be “a very retrograde thing for Orkney.”
More inside:
- Monster cabbage in Birsay? Gardener spills the beans.
- EXCLUSIVE: OIC racks up £25k conference bills amid trips to Miami.
- Hearth discovered at Ness of Brodgar.
- A day digging at the Ness — two-page feature on the “dig of a lifetime.”
- Grammy award winner booked for Blues Festival.
- Small in size, huge in heart — Gregor Corse’s next fundraiser.
- Funeral director retires after 31 years’ service.
- Work begins on KGS football stand.
- Shopping Week all set to shine.
- EXCLUSIVE: Dairy farm project has ‘a crucial role to play.’
- Pentland Ferries shortlisted by National Transport Awards.
- Honour on the line as Shetland come calling for inter-county weekend.