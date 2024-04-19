news

Marathon runners to fly the Orkney flag in London

April 19, 2024 at 9:23 am

London is calling for a quartet of runners who are preparing to participate in one of the most popular and iconic runs in the world.

Dawn Williams, Ewan Kennedy, James Donohoe and Carrie Gunn will toe the start line of the London Marathon on Sunday, armed with personal and charitable goals they hope to achieve.

The four are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to join tens of thousands of runners and be cheered on by streams of spectators who line the route around London’s most famous landmarks.

Should Dawn Williams complete the 26.2 miles in under four hours, she will officially create her own small slice of history, by becoming the fastest (and first) runner dressed as a house.

Read more from all four runners in this week’s The Orcadian.

