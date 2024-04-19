featured news

First phase of Hatston port project progresses

April 19, 2024 at 1:38 pm

A £7.5 million tender has been published by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) for part of a major redevelopment at Hatston pier.

If planning permission is granted, this part of the Hatston Logistics Base will see an expansion of the quayside, and new facilities for roll-on/roll-off ferries.

Although the whole port development has yet to be given the final thumbs up from councillors, OIC says this first phase of the work was approved by elected members in 2021.

However, like the wider Harbours Masterplan, which includes the proposed Scapa Deep Water Quay, all phases of the Hatston Logistics Base are waiting on planning consent.

But, to firm up the business case for the scheme in the meantime, OIC has published a multi-million pound tender for the design and construction work for the first part of the expanded Kirkwall port.

