Police probe reports of Rosebank vandalism

April 22, 2024 at 10:26 am

Police are investigating reports of a clay pot being thrown against the window of a property on Rosebank, Kirkwall.

Police Scotland are appealing for information in relation to the alleged incident of vandalism which occurred between 11.30pm on Friday, April 19, and 10.45am on Saturday, April 20.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, attend at the Kirkwall Police Station or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

