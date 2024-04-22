featured news

MSP calls for reconsideration of wood-burner ban

April 22, 2024 at 4:25 pm

A Highlands and Islands MSP has cited his own experience of Orkney winters as he calls for reconsideration of a ban on wood-burning stoves in new properties.

Jamie Halcro Johnston has lodged a motion asking the Scottish parliament to recognise the “greater risk” this will place on “vulnerable households” in more remote areas.

He is seeking cross-party support for his motion so it can be debated in Parliament, raising awareness of the “potentially serious consequences” of the Scottish Government’s ban.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “For those living in our rural and island communities, wood-burning stoves are not a luxury item, they are an emergency lifeline, providing vital heat, hot water and a means of cooking when the power goes out.

“In my own home in Orkney, we were once left without power for five days because of extreme weather, and the only source of heating and cooking we had was our wood-burning stove.

“I know many people across the Highlands and Islands will have found themselves in a similar situation.

“That’s why the Scottish Government’s decision to effectively ban wood-burning stoves in new homes shows how little they understand the needs of rural and island communities.”

Share this:

Tweet

