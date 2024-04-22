School anti-racism group seeks support

featured news

April 22, 2024 at 4:56 pm

A group of students from Kirkwall Grammar School are appealing to businesses for support in the latest chapter of their anti-racism campaign.

KGS Anti-Racism Group — under the guidance of Theo Ogbhemhe, Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies teacher — are seeking funding to help with the cost of producing a new anti-racism story book for children.

The book will tell the story of Beuy, the black Orkney vole.

Working in collaboration with acclaimed writer, Joy Idoko, based in Dundee, the students have written and illustrated the children’s book.

The group is also looking for support in the publication of challenging racism “vocabulary conversation cards” focused on conversations about race. The cards explain what racism is, how it happens, why it should be never acceptable and what people can do to eradicate it.

Businesses supporting the projects would be thanked and advertised on the back of the book and cards.

If you would be interested in finding out more about the work of the group or supporting their activities, contact KGS and ask for Head Teacher Claire Meakin on 01856872102.

