Professor Mary Beard to open Ness of Brodgar Exhibition

April 23, 2024 at 1:55 pm

This summer’s flagship Ness of Brodgar exhibition at the Orkney Museum will be officially opened by Professor Mary Beard next month.

Mary is an Emerita Professor and Fellow of Newnham College, Cambridge, and the classics editor of the TLS, with worldwide academic acclaim.

Her previous books include the bestselling, Wolfson Prize-winning Pompeii, SPQR, and Women & Power. She has made numerous TV series and her books have been published in over 30 languages.

Running from May 4 until September 30, the exhibition — Ness of Brodgar: Past, Present and Future — looks back at two decades of excavation and ahead to the project’s next phase which is the analysis, interpretation, and publication of all the material found.

The official opening will take place on May 9.

