featured news

Orkney mobile MRI scanner service extended

April 24, 2024 at 10:57 am

A mobile MRI scanner will continue to visit Orkney during the next year, NHS Orkney has announced, as funding is confirmed to extend the existing service.

This follows collaborative efforts by the North of Scotland Imaging Alliance.

The scanner is next due to arrive in the county on May 15 and will be here until May

20. It will be scanning from 8am to 8pm each day.

All patients who will benefit from the visiting service should now have received their

appointment letters or been contacted by phone.

However, NHS Orkney has stressed that this scanner will not see all patients who are currently waiting for a scan. Some will still need to travel to Aberdeen. This is based on clinical assessments and the capabilities of the scanner however we will be reviewing the capabilities with Aberdeen as this is a new scanner.

The scanner will be based at the back of The Balfour. If you have an appointment for the

scanner, you are asked to check-in at central reception.

Nick Crohn, NHS Orkney radiology, audiology and laboratory services manager, said: “Once again the community will benefit from the visiting MRI scanner, a joint project with

other health boards in the North of Scotland.

“This service is a huge benefit to so many communities and we’re delighted the partnership will continue for another 12 months.”

