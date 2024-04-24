featured news

Orkney gets behind MS Awareness Week

April 24, 2024 at 11:30 am

Orkney is currently marking MS Awareness Week, with the community throwing its support behind services supporting those diagnosed with the condition.

Orkney has the highest rate of Multiple Sclerosis in the world, with research estimating that the condition affects around one in 250 Orcadians. A recent report found that the 2021 incidence rate of MS in Orkney was more than 250 per cent of the Scottish average.

This Thursday’s edition of The Orcadian shares the courageous stories of women in Orkney living with MS.

Meanwhile, Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has pledged his support for this year’s MS Awareness Week.

This theme this year is MS Unfiltered. Campaigners are hoping to sensitively shine a light on the MS topics that can feel taboo or difficult to talk about.

“Most Orcadians will know somebody who lives with MS and will be familiar with the impact it can have on a person’s life,” said Mr McArthur.

“However, there are symptoms of MS that people can find more difficult to talk about. I strongly support the MS Society’s goal this year to enable people to talk honestly and openly about the aspects of living with MS that might be considered sensitive or embarrassing.

“I also want to pay tribute to the local MS Society group for the work they do all year round supporting those in our islands affected by MS.

“We may have the highest incidence of MS, but Orkney is fortunate in having one of the most active community support networks in the country as well.”

You can find out more about the MS Society’s activities in Orkney by visiting https://www.mssociety.org.uk/care-and-support/local-support/local-groups/orkney-group

Read more about MS week and how the condition impacts the lives of those in our community in this week’s The Orcadian, available online from Wednesday afternoon and in shops from Thursday.

Share this:

Tweet

