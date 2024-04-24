featured news

Women share experiences during MS Awareness Week

April 24, 2024 at 4:47 pm

Three inspiring Orkney women have shared their personal stories of courage and bravery this week, as they live and contend with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The trio are just three of the estimated 121 people in the isles diagnosed with MS — as Orkney’s unenviable reputation for being a global hotspot for the condition is reaffirmed.

Women are almost three times more likely to be diagnosed with the neurological condition.

To mark MS Awareness Week, Hayley Budge, Fiona Bain and Stephanie Stanger have detailed their own personal experiences and battles with MS.

Read more in The Orcadian this week.

