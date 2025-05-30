featured news

Murder, Mystery and Michael Ross — Part Two

May 30, 2025 at 12:48 pm

This week’s newspaper features the second instalment of our rare and exclusive interview with Michael Ross, as he continues to recount his memories of how the case against him unfolded.

From prison, he answers key questions that the prosecution never got a chance to ask, given that he did not take the stand during trial.

Discover why Ross believes the case against him was flawed; why he planned to escape custody on four occasions; and what his hopes are for the future, after being convicted in 2008, for the murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood, in 1994.

The former soldier has never spoken to the press or publicly directly — do not miss this unique chance to hear his side of the story.

If you missed last week’s paper, or you can’t pick up a paper copy in your area, our digital editions are available online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...