MV Alfred’s West Coast charter extended to the end of October

June 3, 2025 at 2:28 pm

Pentland Ferries has announced today that it has signed an agreement with CalMac Ferries to extend the charter of the vessel mv Alfred for an additional five months, until the end of October.

The company’s sister ship, mv Pentalina, will continue to operate the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay service, while mv Alfred will provide additional support within the Clyde and Hebrides network.

As a result of this extension, the Resident Discount Scheme has also been extended for the same timeframe.

Funded by Pentland Ferries, this initiative aims to make travel more accessible and affordable for island residents, offering Orkney islanders a reduced single fare from £22 to £14.

Orkney residents who have already booked travel between June 1-7, 2025, are encouraged to contact the office for a refund, while the introduction of a new booking system means that a refund will automatically be applied to residents who have booked to travel between June 8 and October 31.

