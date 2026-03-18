North Isles broadband blackout approaches fourth day

A specialist cable ship is required to fix an internet and phone blackout affecting 500 Orkney homes.

Many residents in the North Isles have gone three days without internet and phone connection, in what network operator Openreach has branded a “major incident”.

The Scottish Government confirmed on Wednesday that “full cable lift and rejoin” will be needed to repair the damage to a subsea cable between Evie and Westray — the cause of which has not yet been confirmed.

At present, it is not known how long it will take for the work which will require a cable ship, to get under way.

The Orcadian has received reports of businesses relying on mobile phone data to keep running, schools unable to take or make phone calls, and farmers struggling to monitor and register new births.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed disruption to digital connectivity for schools, Kalisgarth supported accommodation in Westray, digital phone lines and community care alarms. According to the council, there have been no reports of any issues with traditional phone lines and 999 services, and additional checks have been put in place for those with care alarms.

With a general unease among more isolated and vulnerable residents, communities have sprung into action to support those affected.

“Lots of folk are feeling vulnerable as they live alone and have no contact with the outside world, or back up if something goes wrong,” said Gina Rendall, operations manager of Westray Development Trust.

Mrs Rendall believes that the widespread and prolonged nature of the blackout has exposed some of the very flaws in modern infrastructure that island residents have long found concerning.

“It’s all the things that we thought would happen when life became digital,” she said.

“People who have never felt vulnerable before are feeling it now.”

A meeting of Orkney’s Local Emergency Coordination Group (OLECG) took place on Wednesday to assess the impact on residents affected across Westray, Papay, Eday, North Ronaldsay, Stronsay and Sanday.

“The urgency of the issues being experienced with connectivity in the North Isles is well understood by the council and our resilience partners,” said Kenny Macpherson, vice-chairman, following the meeting.

“Both OLECG and the council’s incident management team continue to meet to closely monitor impacts and put in place any contingency measures where appropriate.

“We are in regular contact with BT — who attended today’s OLECG meeting to provide an update and await further updates from them on likely timelines in terms of their immediate response and the overall recovery of connectivity.

“As this is a complex situation it is likely further contingency arrangements will be put in place ahead of permanent repairs being completed ”