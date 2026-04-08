North Ronaldsay electricity cable unfixable

A subsea cable providing electricity to North Ronaldsay cannot be fixed, SSEN has confirmed.

Residents have been relying on diesel generated power for over a month, due to damage to the cable between Sanday and North Ronaldsay.

Network operator Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has, today, confirmed that the cable will need to be replaced.

In a statement the company said: “Following a thorough investigation of the fault, we’ve concluded that due to the nature and location of the issue on the current subsea cable, a repair will not be feasible.

“While these investigations progressed, we’d begun planning for the installation of a replacement.

“Now this need has been confirmed, work is progressing to acquire the necessary survey data we need to design the replacement route between Sanday and North Ronaldsay.

“We’ll work through the required design and consents phase as quickly as we can, and will advise on the planned installation schedule once it’s identified. Power supplies to customers on the island are secure, and additional contingencies are in place.

“We’d like to thank residents, businesses, and those with generation assets on North Ronaldsay for their understanding while we carry out this essential work on their behalf.”

More to follow.