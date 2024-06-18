news

OIC pledge new funding package to boost Island Games coffers

June 18, 2024 at 6:06 pm

The 2025 Island Games received a financial lifeline on Tuesday after Orkney Islands councillors voted to shell out an extra £400,000 to keep it on track to break even.

It followed a passion-filled 100 minute debate over whether to top up the £1million it has already pledged towards the county’s hosting of the biennial international competition.

Members also sanctioned the in-kind loss of income and additional costs of more than £200,000 from the use of its services during the week-long event.

Officials said soaring inflation and extra expenses incurred through the COVID-related two year delay in its staging and the loss of the headline sponsor had bust the budget set by by organisers, Orkney 2025 Ltd.

