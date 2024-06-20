news

In this week’s The Orcadian

June 20, 2024 at 9:56 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur confirms the selection of Martin “Marty” Flett to be “Orkney’s Local Hero.”

Marty will join MSPs and Local Heroes from across Scotland later this year, at an event in Edinburgh, marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

Also in this week’s newspaper is the Summer Farmer pull-out feature, with news of Orkney’s exhibitors attending the Royal Highland Show.

More inside:

Flotta port plans revealed.

Bronze Age find bagged among beach bruck.

Orkney ferry plans fail to impress professor.

£400k pledge to keep Island Games on track.

Orcadians recognised with MBEs.

Tuning up for the St Magnus Festival.

