Plans revealed for Flotta Ultra Deep Water Quay

June 21, 2024 at 10:41 am

More information has emerged this week about proposals to build an ultra deep water quay in Flotta.

The developers behind the project, Repsol UK, have submitted early-stage planning documents to Orkney Islands Council (OIC), outlining its hopes for a facility to “support the UK decommissioning and offshore wind industries.”

It was first revealed in The Orcadian last November that the owners of the Flotta oil terminal were “reviewing the feasibility” of an “ultra deep water quay.”

Now, the developers have submitted a scoping request to OIC’s planning department, seeking its views on the scheme, and providing more detail about what is being worked on.

