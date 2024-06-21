police information request

Police investigate failure to report accident

June 21, 2024 at 12:58 pm

Police are investigating after a driver failed to report an accident in Stromness.

According to officers, the driver is believed have been female, and to have been operating a silver/grey car.

The incident took place at around 6.30pm on Thursday, May 23, on Hellihole Road.

The vehicle was driven into a stone wall, knocking it down and thereafter driven away without informing the police or owner of the property about the accident.

Members of the public with any information regarding these events and identity of the person responsible, or those in possession of CCTV/doorbell cameras on Hellihole Road are urged to contact officers at Kirkwall Police Station.

