Orkney advised to batten down the hatches for Storm Boelo



Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has advised residents to secure items outside their home and to avoid coastal walks as Storm Boelo hits this weekend.

The UK’s second named storm of the season is set to bring gusts of up to 77mph to Orkney this weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, and a number of transport providers are forecasting disruption.

OIC has advised the community to keep alert to the changing conditions and their impact on travel, including journeys across the Churchill Barriers. The latest updates will be posted on the OIC Roads Facebook page.

Stagecoach has advised that it may suspend bus services at short notice this weekend, for the safety of drivers and customers, due to the wind gusts. You can check Stagecoach’s service updates page for further details.

Orkney Ferries has advised of possible disruption across all services from Saturday afternoon through Sunday, and a number of sailings are already under review. The Orkney Ferries’ website will publish the latest updates.

Other ferry and flight providers are warning of disruption, and travellers are advised to check with their transport provider for the most up to date information.

SSEN has moved to Yellow Alert status in the north of Scotland and is ready to respond to any power cuts, which can be reported by calling 105. More information is available on SSEN’s website.

An OIC spokesman advised: “Please secure loose items outside your home, including bins, garden furniture and trampolines, and avoid unnecessary visits to the coast while conditions are at their worst.

“We would encourage residents and visitors to keep an eye on our social media and website for the latest information, take necessary precautions, and plan travel and any outdoor work activities accordingly.”